Zack: Heat Advisory up for today

Heat index values will top out near 108 later this afternoon
Heat Advisory
Heat Advisory(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:13 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Heat Advisory is in effect for most of the area today as our heat levels take another step upwards this week.

Expect highs to soar well into the middle 90s later this afternoon. When you combine the high heat with the humidity, you get a recipe for some dangerous heat index values which could top out around 108. Make sure you’re taking the normal summertime heat precautions. Rain coverage will be pretty minimal with only about a 20% storm chance late afternoon and evening.

Rain chances do trend up to round out the work week but we’ll still be plenty hot. I’m going with a mixture of sun and storms Thursday and Friday with a 40% rain chance. Highs remains above-normal as each day gets to around 94. By the weekend we back down the rain chances and that allows our highs to jump up again. Eventually come next week the heat ridge may position itself to provide us a consistent southeast flow which typically yields more storms than heat each day. We’ll see how that plays out.

All is quiet in the tropics.

