3 buildings, including Ferry Landing Makers Market, destroyed by fire in Lutcher

LUTCHER, La. (WVUE) - Three buildings have been destroyed by a fire that raged for hours overnight in Lutcher, according to the St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The fire broke out just before midnight on Wed., July 20. Sheriff Willy Martin says it appears the fire started in the kitchen of The Ferry Landing on Hwy. 44 before spreading to a connected gift shop and makers market where people bought and sold local art and carpentry projects.

A third building, a metal fabrication shop, was also heavily damaged in the fire, which was extinguished shortly after 8 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

Hwy. 44 was closed for several hours as crews battled the blaze. The road was reopened shortly after 8 a.m.

