BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

3 buildings, including Ferry Landing Makers Market, destroyed by fire in Lutcher

Fire generic
Fire generic(MGN)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUTCHER, La. (WVUE) - Three buildings have been destroyed by a fire that raged for hours overnight in Lutcher, according to the St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The fire broke out just before midnight on Wed., July 20. Sheriff Willy Martin says it appears the fire started in the kitchen of The Ferry Landing on Hwy. 44 before spreading to a connected gift shop and makers market where people bought and sold local art and carpentry projects.

A third building, a metal fabrication shop, was also heavily damaged in the fire, which was extinguished shortly after 8 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

Hwy. 44 was closed for several hours as crews battled the blaze. The road was reopened shortly after 8 a.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boosie rages in handcuffs during traffic stop in Georgia
‘I’m tired, bro!’ Boosie Badazz rages in handcuffs during traffic stop in Georgia
Entergy says set your thermostat to 78° this summer to save on your energy bill
Louisiana Entergy customers crushed by high power bills
The St. Charles Police Department reports it is investigating a crime spree where a man was...
Armed robber shot, killed by customer at convenience store, police say
A 1-year-old child was shot Tuesday afternoon (July 12) at the Costco fuel station, New Orleans...
Toddler shot, critically injured at Costco fuel station, NOPD says
Camp owner attacked; suspect knocked out
Gunman left unconscious after victim fights back during armed robbery

Latest News

New Orleans council to vote on facial ecognition technology
WVUE M-F 9:00-10a Syncbak Recurring - clipped version
Jason Williams dodges cameras as tax preparer testimony continues
Jason Williams dodges cameras as tax preparer testimony continues
Kevin Gates seen at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, in Indianapolis, Ind....
Kevin Gates makes pro wrestling appearance, floors AEW star with one punch
A chase that started in Livingston Parish ended with a truck crashing into a home in Tangipahoa...
Deputies search for 1 after chase ends with truck crashing into home; 3 others arrested