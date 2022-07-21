Bond Commission tries to punish New Orleans over city leaders’ abortion stance

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Louisiana Bond Commission voted to delay action on a line of credit for the New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board’s power plant until its next meeting in response to Attorney General Jeff Landry urging the state to withhold money from the city until it commits to enforcing Louisiana’s strict anti-abortion laws.

The majority of the bond commission voted not to take action during Thursday’s meeting on a $39 million line of credit for the S&WB.

Emily Andrews, Deputy Attorney general asked the commission to pause on the line of credit.

“I want to explain that this motion’s being made in response to New Orleans’ adoption of a formal policy to defy state law that there’s no question that this act of defiance is unconstitutional in Article 6, Section 9 of our state constitution,” said Andrews.

Jay Dardenne, Governor John Bel Edwards’ commissioner of administration opposed the move.

“I object to the motion and I’m, let me just make this observation we just approved a ton of money for New Orleans with a lot of motions that just passed without opposition, those were real money projects. This is a non-cash line of credit in Priority 5 which doesn’t have any real money right now,” said Dardenne.

Andrews said there must be consequences after New Orleans elected officials said the abortion trigger laws would not be enforced.

“A municipality and a parish cannot disregard state law, but we don’t agree on probably is the consequences,” said Andrews.

Dardenne said the city has not broken any laws. A judge issued a temporary restraining order against Louisiana’s ban on most abortions. “I understand the political point that is being made but at this point in time there’s no law that’s been broken, there’s no action that’s been taken or not taken by the City of New Orleans and it’s a ridiculous move to try and remove one particular item as trying to send a message,” said Dardenne.

Mayor Cantrell issued the following statement to FOX 8 in response:

“It is disappointing and appalling that the Louisiana Bond Commission decided to halt funding for one of the most vital and valuable infrastructure projects, despite the fact that the right to an abortion remains legal statewide. What also remains is the fact that we are in the middle of another above-average hurricane season, in which this city needs its entire Sewerage and Water Board system performing at its peak in order to protect vital assets, businesses and residents from flooding. I encourage our business leaders who rely on our partnership with the state to lend their voices and call on the Bond Commission to give us our fair share. Regardless of the outcome, my administration will continue to prioritize the needs of our residents, which includes improving our aging infrastructure, strengthening our resiliency as a city, and protecting the reproductive rights of women throughout the City New Orleans.”

State Treasurer John Schroder, who is a Republican like Landry criticized Landy for bringing the fight to the bond commission.

“I guess I would ask the attorney general but he’s not here, he’s at a conference in another state today, but if was here I would ask him Where does this stop?” said Schroder.

Schroder says it also interferes with his duties. “I would have to have a team of 30 lawyers if I started watching what happened in Shreveport, or Monroe or Lafayette or New Orleans or Baton Rouge on who is and who isn’t following the law,” he said.

