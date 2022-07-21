Dump truck fire snarls traffic on Crescent City Connection

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A dump truck caught fire on the Crescent City Connection bridge Thursday (July 21), bringing traffic on US 90 to a standstill for hours.

The fire was first reported around 10:30 a.m. and smoke was sent billowing into the downtown New Orleans skyline.

Traffic backed up for miles until one lane reopened around an hour later.

As of 1 p.m., a second lane reopened, leaving two lanes closed where the charred remains of the dump truck sat immobile.

#breaking Big vehicle fire on US 90 B East at Tchoupitoulas, interstate shut down. Delays to General De Gaulle. Westbank commuters can take HOV lanes or Huey P. Long Bridge as alternate. pic.twitter.com/siv8hqSDIq — KColeman (@KColemanFox8) July 21, 2022

