Dump truck fire snarls traffic on Crescent City Connection
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A dump truck caught fire on the Crescent City Connection bridge Thursday (July 21), bringing traffic on US 90 to a standstill for hours.
The fire was first reported around 10:30 a.m. and smoke was sent billowing into the downtown New Orleans skyline.
Traffic backed up for miles until one lane reopened around an hour later.
As of 1 p.m., a second lane reopened, leaving two lanes closed where the charred remains of the dump truck sat immobile.
