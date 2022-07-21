BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Exercise boosts women’s brain speed, study says

Study: Women's brain speed benefits from even brief spurts of exercise, more so than for men.
Study: Women's brain speed benefits from even brief spurts of exercise, more so than for men.(MGN)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new study focuses on the important of exercise for women’s brain health.

Researchers found the processing speed of female brains benefit from even short spurts of exercise, even more so than for a man.

The study revealed that even just 15 minutes a week of brisk walking or biking can help you think quicker and combat the delay in processing speed that comes with aging.

It also found that cognitive activities such as playing card games and reading are also helpful for processing speed for both men and women.

It was published by the American Academy of Neurology.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boosie rages in handcuffs during traffic stop in Georgia
‘I’m tired, bro!’ Boosie Badazz rages in handcuffs during traffic stop in Georgia
Entergy says set your thermostat to 78° this summer to save on your energy bill
Louisiana Entergy customers crushed by high power bills
The St. Charles Police Department reports it is investigating a crime spree where a man was...
Armed robber shot, killed by customer at convenience store, police say
A 1-year-old child was shot Tuesday afternoon (July 12) at the Costco fuel station, New Orleans...
Toddler shot, critically injured at Costco fuel station, NOPD says
Camp owner attacked; suspect knocked out
Gunman left unconscious after victim fights back during armed robbery

Latest News

Chinese Giant panda An An celebrates his 29th birthday at the Ocean Park in Hong Kong on July...
World’s oldest male giant panda dies at age 35 in Hong Kong
The oldest male giant panda in captivity has died at age 35 at a Hong Kong theme park after his...
Oldest male giant panda in captivity dies in Hong Kong
FILE - The Delfonics, from left, Randy Cain, William "Poogie" Hart, and brother Wilbert Hart,...
The Delfonics lead singer William ‘Poogie’ Hart dead at 77
Kevin Gates seen at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, in Indianapolis, Ind....
Kevin Gates makes pro wrestling appearance, floors AEW star with one punch