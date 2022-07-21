BBB Accredited Business
Flooding, heavy rains in Orleans left drivers stranded

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Heavy rain and flooding caused some commuting problems for drivers in Gentilly and the Ninth Ward in New Orleans making streets and some underpasses unpassable during rush hour this afternoon.

Over two inches of rainfall caused flooding in the I-610 underpass in Gentilly, Elysian Fields Avenue and Chef Menteur Highway at Downman Road.

Neutral ground parking is allowed in New Orleans until 9 a.m. Thursday (July 21).

Elysian Fields/I-610 flooding during rush hour
Elysian Fields/I-610 flooding during rush hour(WVUE FOX 8)

