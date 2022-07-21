BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Jags picked to win SWAC West

Southern head coach Eric Dooley (c) was joined at the 2022 SWAC Media Day by Cameron Peterson...
Southern head coach Eric Dooley (c) was joined at the 2022 SWAC Media Day by Cameron Peterson (l) and Dallas Black (r).(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: Jul. 21, 2022 at 6:38 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - The Southern Jaguars, led by new head coach Eric Dooley were picked to win the SWAC West during the SWAC Media Day in Birmingham, Ala. on Thursday, July 21.

Deion Sanders and his Jackson State Tigers were picked to take the East.

In the West, the Jags were followed by Alcorn State, Prairie View, and then Grambling State in the predictions.

Southern opens its season at home against Florida Memorial on Sept. 3. Jaguar Nation then makes the short trip across town to play in Tiger Stadium against LSU on Sept. 10.

CLICK HERE for the full schedule.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The St. Charles Police Department reports it is investigating a crime spree where a man was...
Armed robber shot, killed by customer at convenience store, police say
Entergy bills are strangling customers’ wallets across the state. An Avondale family finds it...
Entergy customer billed even with power disconnected from hurricane-ravaged home
Entergy Louisiana
High Entergy bills breaking the bank for customers across the state
Ariel Shelling, 24, was accused of stabbing a man to death just seven months after the Orleans...
Woman accused of New Orleans stabbing murder had domestic violence case refused by DA’s office months earlier
Court records show Daniel Jenkins, 60, pleaded guilty April 19 to misdemeanor counts of...
Gentilly man who threatened to shoot Mayor Cantrell over trash woes complying with probation, court told

Latest News

Louisiana State Pete "Pistol" Maravich (23) flies through the air during record breaking...
LSU to unveil “Pistol” Pete Maravich statue July 25
LSU made school history with three players taken in the first round in the each of the 2022...
LSU makes history in 2022 drafts with three players taken in the first round
LSU head coach Brian Kelly
LSU picked to finish 5th in SEC West
Kelly showed no rust at these conference proceedings. From questions about a Southern accent,...
OVERTIME PODCAST: Recapping the LSU Tigers visit to SEC Media Days
Coach Kelly and some of the players met the media in Atlanta
OVERTIME PODCAST: Madeline Adams and Garland Gillen recap LSU at SEC Media Days