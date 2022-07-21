Kevin Gates makes pro wrestling appearance, floors AEW star with one punch

(WVUE) - Just when you thought you’d seen it all, a Baton Rouge rapper punched a professional wrestler on national television.

Kevin Gates was seen standing ringside during an in-ring championship celebration for the new Tag Team Champions, Swerve in Our Glory, comprised of members Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland, at All Elite Wrestling’s July 20 episode of Fyter Fest Night.

Strickland and Lee pointed Gates out to the fans in attendance at the Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia.

Here to celebrate with Swerve In Our Glory, it's @iamkevingates Kevin Gates! Watch #AEWDynamite #FyterFest Night 3 LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/ee5WVinyma — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 21, 2022

Things began heating up when Mark Sterling and Tony Nese interrupted the champs’ celebration with a petition to remove Strickland from AEW. Sterling walked down to ringside and tried to convince Gates to sign the petition. When Gates refused, Sterling began insulting the rapper.

“Just like Swerve Strickland, you’re untrustworthy and you’re music sucks!” Sterling screamed into Gates’ face.

Gates stepped into the ringside area and was met by Nese, who was ordered by Sterling to “make sure he doesn’t move.”

“If you touch me I will sue you. I will take you for all of your money,” Sterling continued to taunt.

Gates then grabbed the chain around Nese’s neck and threw a short right hook to the chin that floored the 16-year pro wrestling veteran.

Did @iamkevingates just knock out Tony Nese?! What a celebration for Swerve in Our Glory, indeed! It’s #AEWDynamite #FyterFest Night 3 LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/CexK5ISUbx — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 21, 2022

Moments later, Strickland smashed a cake into Sterling’s face.

You can watch the full clip on AEW’s YouTube channel. The altercation begins around the 4:00 minute mark.

Though the altercation was clearly staged, social media lit up after the punch was thrown.

“Who had Kevin Gates knocking out Nese on their 2022 Bingo Card,” pro wrestler Cpt. Shawn Dean wrote.

“Kevin Gates be looking smooth in an AEW arena, and he laid out Tony Nese, love it!” Matt Moody tweeted.

Gates took to Twitter after the appearance saying he was grateful and thankful.

Grateful — Kevin Gates (@iamkevingates) July 21, 2022

Thanking God for what I am experiencing right now🎶🎶#Khaza — Kevin Gates (@iamkevingates) July 21, 2022

