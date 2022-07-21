Online death threat against Jason Williams prompts extra precautions at federal court

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Less than a week into his federal tax fraud trial, an online death threat made against Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams has the courthouse making special accommodations.

On Thursday morning, Williams dodged media cameras outside the federal courthouse, electing to use a private side entrance known as the sallyport.

Judge Lance Arick acknowledged a potential security threat against Williams in court and after speaking with the U.S. Marshals, offered special treatment to Williams, his wife, lawyers, and members of other parties, including access to the courthouse through the sallyport and escorts to and from the building.

A special cyber crimes unit of Louisiana State Police and the New Orleans Police Department are investigating.

The threat was discovered Wednesday, July 20. It is unclear what the threat was or how it was made.

