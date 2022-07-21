Safety net agency for insurance policyholders gets the okay to sell millions in bonds

Houses in the New Orleans area. (Source: WVUE)

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Louisiana’s bond commission gave the go-ahead for a safety net agency to sell millions in bonds, so it can keep paying insurance claims from failed insurance companies. Officials said it is the large number of insolvencies that are depleting the Louisiana Insurance Guaranty Association’s pot of money.

John Wells is the executive director of LIGA. He appeared before the bond commission to help make the case for the bond sale.

“We’re not here to bail out insurance companies, we’re here to bail out homeowners and other folks that have had their insurance companies go out of business,” said Wells.

A number of insurers either failed or left the state following Hurricane Ida.

“Yes, the volume from these claims, we are quickly spending through over a hundred million that we had in cash, on hand before this started,” said Wells.

LIGA pays claims left behind by failed insurance companies and it asked the bond commission for permission to sell $600 million in bonds.

Ross Fayard is a longtime insurance agent and owner of Amstate Insurance.

“If that’s what they’re doing, they’re looking to make sure that they’re taking care of the customers, they’re doing their job, you know, where somebody else failed them they’re actually picking up the ball and they’re doing the right thing,” said Fayard.

LIGA was created by the state legislature in 1970 to be a safety net for policyholders.

Lela Folse is the director of the bond commission.

“The law allows LIGA to collect an annual 1 percent assessment on insurance premiums of the member insurers for the payment of claims. This brings in about a hundred million annually. LIGA made the first assessment in ‘21 and ‘22,” said Folse.

Ultimately, what insurers are assessed by LIGA can get passed on to taxpayers.

Wells said, “It’s the insurance company that pays the assessment.”

But Senate President Page Cortez responded, “But effectively gets passed down to the rates. (Wells) It either gets included in their rates and not a line item on someone’s bill like Citizens might do, but it could be incorporated in their rates or the companies could claim a tax credit over 10 years with the state.”

John Schroder is treasurer for the state. He too pointed to the burden falling on taxpayers.

“I talked to many people who did not realize that the tax credit is dollar for dollar, dollar for dollar, so the insurance companies lose nothing, absolutely nothing. The taxpayers of Louisiana are on the hook for every penny of this,” Schroder said.

LIGA covers claims up to $500,000. Fayard thinks most residential properties are at that level.

“The majority of houses are not $500,000, you have a handful, a handful, yes, you have some people with $500,000 houses but the majority of the book is less than $500,000 so I do think it’s a very good move on LIGA’s part,” said Fayard.

