Saints place Michael Thomas, Marcus Davenport on PUP list ahead of training camp

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints(WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The New Orleans Saints have placed veterans Michael Thomas and Marcus Davenport on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list on Thursday, July 21.

Both players can be activated anytime between now and the start of the regular season, but they will not be able to practice with the team until they are activated off the PUP list.

Neither player participated in Saints Organized Team Activities (OTAs) or minicamp this offseason. Saints veterans report for training camp on July 27.

Thomas has played in just six games over the last two seasons dealing with an ankle injury he injured in Week 1 of 2020. As for Davenport he had his left pinky finger partially amputated during the offseason.

