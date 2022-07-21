Storms around Friday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It will be stormy at times on Friday and that should limit the heat to some extent. By the weekend the storm chances go down and temperatures return to the middle 90s. Storms will be spotty into Monday.

Next week the storm chances gradually increase as a tropical wave arrives by the middle and end of the week. That will also mean temperatures being held closer to 90 with increased clouds and rain chances.

