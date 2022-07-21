Zack: High heat with sporadic storms possible

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - More heat, humidity and sporadic storms remain possible as we continue a pretty typical July pattern around here.

Expect highs to climb into the middle 90s again today as we pop one or two storms in spots across the area. These storms won’t move much so if you happen to get under one, be ready for a downpour. Just like on Wednesday, a sea breeze and lake breeze collision are possible over the city which is probably where the highest chance for rain will be today. Coverage will be around 30%.

A Heat Advisory is in effect again today as feels like readings top out around 108.

I do think even better rain chances are ahead on Friday as a disturbance flies down from the north overnight tonight. This could bring us a round of middle of the night storms followed by more clouds and a better storm coverage to round out the work week. I’ve bumped our rain percentages up to 60% for Friday with more heavy downpours possible. Highs should fall back to right around 90 for one day.

The weekend looks like normal summer with low to middle 90 degree heat and some pop up storms each day. All remains calm in the tropics.

