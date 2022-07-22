BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

3 more charged after 911 operator accused of not sending help to woman who died

Kelly Titchenell sits on her porch in Mather, Pa., holding a photo of her mother Diania Kronk,...
Kelly Titchenell sits on her porch in Mather, Pa., holding a photo of her mother Diania Kronk, and an urn containing her mother's ashes, Thursday, July 7. Authorities have filed charges against four people in the case of a Pennsylvania 911 operator accused of failing to send an ambulance to the rural home of a woman who died of internal bleeding about a day later.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBURG, Pa. (AP) — Authorities have filed charges against three more people in the case of a Pennsylvania 911 operator accused of failing to send an ambulance to the rural home of a woman who died of internal bleeding about a day later.

According to a criminal complaint, the three men were charged Monday with tampering with public records, tampering with or fabricating evidence and obstruction.

They are or were managers for Greene County’s emergency management. Prosecutors allege they failed to provide policy memo binders that detail standard operating procedures.

According to the criminal complaint, the three conspired to “knowingly and purposefully conceal, withhold, omit, obstruct or pervert the release of documents” to investigators.

Earlier this month, authorities charged 911 operator Leon “Lee” Price, 50, of Waynesburg, with involuntary manslaughter in the July 2020 death of Diania Kronk, 54, based on Price’s reluctance to dispatch help without getting more assurance that Kronk would actually go to the hospital.

“I believe she would be alive today if they would have sent an ambulance,” said Kronk’s daughter Kelly Titchenell, 38.

Price, who also was charged with reckless endangerment, official oppression and obstruction, questioned Titchenell repeatedly during the four-minute call about whether Kronk would agree to be taken for treatment.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The St. Charles Police Department reports it is investigating a crime spree where a man was...
Armed robber shot, killed by customer at convenience store, police say
Entergy says set your thermostat to 78° this summer to save on your energy bill
Louisiana Entergy customers crushed by high power bills
Boosie rages in handcuffs during traffic stop in Georgia
‘I’m tired, bro!’ Boosie Badazz rages in handcuffs during traffic stop in Georgia
Entergy Louisiana
High Entergy bills breaking the bank for customers across the state
Ariel Shelling, 24, was accused of stabbing a man to death just seven months after the Orleans...
Woman accused of New Orleans stabbing murder had domestic violence case refused by DA’s office months earlier

Latest News

Previewing Day 5 of Jason Williams' tax fraud trial
Previewing Day 5 of Jason Williams' tax fraud trial
A clip shows never-before-seen video of then-President Donald Trump recording a message for his...
Trump calls election 'stolen' in video message day after Capitol riots
FILE - U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin speaks to delegates and assembled party officials at the 2022 NYGOP...
Lee Zeldin, GOP nominee for NY governor, attacked at rally
Local authorities say seven missiles hit the the city of Mykolaiv in southern Ukraine overnight.
School in east Ukraine hit by Russian strike, bodies found