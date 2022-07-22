‘Black Ink Crew’ star Ceaser Emanuel turns himself in connection to animal cruelty charges

(WVUE) - “Black Ink Crew” star Ceaser Emanuel turned himself in just weeks after a video showing him abusing a dog went viral.

According to TMZ, A spokesperson for the City of South Fulton Police Department in Georgia says, Emanuel is facing two misdemeanor charges of animal cruelty and one felony charge of aggravated cruelty to animals.

this is sick ! Someone sent in their ring camera showing Ceaser from black ink abusing a dog ! #vh1 #blackinkcrew #ceaser #blackink pic.twitter.com/TYMj7pDBbK — INSTA: @gossipofthecitytea (@GOTCITYTEA) June 22, 2022

Shortly after the video was leaked, Emanuel was fired from “Black Ink Crew.” The video showed him beating the dog with a metal chair.

Emanuel’s attorney says the video was recorded during the COVID lockdown and an ex-girlfriend possibly leaked the video out of spite. Emanuel insists the video is not a reflection of his true self.

South Fulton Police Department is further investigating the incident, but have not confirmed if the charges are linked to the abuse in the video.

Emanuel says he no longer owns the dog since the video was recorded. The dog was given to a friend.

Back in June, his rep told TMZ, “Although his actions were not appropriate at all, [Ceaser] is sincerely apologetic and feels extremely bad. He is dealing with death threats which is causing him fear and depression. His only goal was to build an empire to help build jobs and bring the black community in the tattoo industry successful given that the community is limited there.”

