Bruce: Spotty storms through the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The forecast pattern is stuck on summer. Most rain chances will occur late morning and especially into the early evening. During the wee hours this morning a disturbance from the north brought in clouds and rain. That is a good thig with out hot summer temps of late. More clouds and some better storm chances will help provide a little relief from the heat as we round out the work week.

It’s a tough forecast today as we have a complex of storms crossing the area this morning which in fact could eliminate rain chances later this afternoon. Lots of clouds and some downpours will start your day but that activity will calm down as the morning goes on. Expect a lull in the weather closer to lunch followed by redevelopment of storms this afternoon. The coverage of those PM storms is in question as the cloudy skies and lack of heating should take some of the zap out of the atmosphere for today. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90.

Bruce: With all of the random downpours we are having, here is an easy way to download the FOX 8 weather app. You can use the interactive radar to see your location street level. pic.twitter.com/VhK9E1t4d4 — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) July 22, 2022

Pretty typical stuff heading into the weekend as highs return to the lower to middle 90s and pop up storms remain possible. I’ll keep a 30% rain chance in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday with some of those storms being on the heavy side.

No big changes expected heading into new work week as daily heat, humidity and storms remain the weather story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.