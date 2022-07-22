Jason Williams’ tax preparer, Henry Timothy testifies; admitted documents were falsified

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A judge implements security changes for defendants in the federal tax fraud trial of D.A. Jason Williams, after a reported online death threat against Williams.

Meantime, day four of the federal trial wrapped up after a day-long testimony from Jason Williams’ tax preparer.

Defense attorneys aimed to show the tax preparer for both Orleans D.A. Jason Williams and his co-defendant Nicole Burdett is a liar who acted on his own.

Henry Timothy says he prepared Williams and Burdett’s tax returns from 2010 through 2017.

He admitted that the documents were falsified and Williams’ business expenses were inflated, but he says Williams and Burdett knew exactly what he was doing.

Timothy says each time he told Burdett what Williams would owe to the IRS. She would bring that number to Williams And then press timothy to go lower.

MORE: Online death threat against Jason Williams prompts extra precautions at federal court

In cross-examination, Burdett’s attorney grilled Timothy on whether he ever kept any drafts of the tax returns and whether he provided a copy of those drafts to Williams or Burdett. Timothy admitted that he did not.

He also admitted that he had no evidence to provide defense attorneys, like text messages or emails to prove any correspondence between him and the defendants about lowering their tax burden.

Timothy told the court, that he was also untruthful with special agents when they questioned him early on in the investigation about his own tax returns.

Defense attorney Mike Magner said to Timothy, “You looked right in her eye, maybe like you looked at these folks here and you lied to her?”

Timothy responded, “Yes sir.”

“I think the defense attorneys are getting gifts landed in their laps. Usually, you try to catch them in a lie, this guy has lies that he’s readily admitting to that he already did. They’re hitting softballs out of the park with this guy’s prior actions and present testimony,” said Raspanti.

Mid-day, Judge Lance Africk announced in the court once the jury had left the room, that there was a security threat against Williams and he said after speaking with US Marshals, Williams, his wife and lawyers would be allowed to use a secured entrance every day for the remainder of the trial.

An attorney testified that back in 2012, he represented a client in a personal injury case and Williams represented a company. He told the jury that Williams called him and offered to settle the lawsuit for $108,000 in cash.

He said he went to Williams’ office and received the cash payment for his client. Something he said he’d never seen before, such large cash payment.

