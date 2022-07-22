BBB Accredited Business
LSU picked to finish 5th in SEC West

LSU head coach Brian Kelly
LSU head coach Brian Kelly(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 11:15 AM CDT
ATLANTA (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers are predicted to finish near the bottom of the standings of the SEC West, according to sports journalists who attended the 2022 SEC Football Media Days in Atlanta.

The Tigers are picked to finish fifth in their division.

Alabama is favored in the SEC West and to win the conference championship. Georgia is expected to top the SEC East.

Four Tigers were named to the preseason All-SEC team. They are wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (first team), defensive end BJ Ojulari (first team), defensive lineman Ali Gaye (second team), and defensive lineman Maason Smith (third team).

