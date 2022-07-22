Northshore woman searches for clues about father missing for 20 years

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - For 20 years now, a Northshore woman has searched for clues about her father who vanished without a trace from his Covington neighborhood.

The sheriff’s office conducted searches, which yielded few leads, but Paul Leblanc’s daughter says she’s never giving up. February 2003, on a cold day near the banks of the Tchefuncte River, Susan Leblanc’s life forever changed.

Leblanc’s father Paul, a successful businessman, decided to go for a bike ride.

”He was having a difficult time with dystonia, episodes of Parkinson’s disease and some dementia,” she said.

They had just returned from lunch when the 69-year-old, pedaled away.

”After lunch, he hugged me and kissed me and said I love you and he seemed disoriented. He was going for a bike ride and then that was the end of it, no more communication and the search began,” she said.

Leblanc was devastated.

”There was nothing to go on, I was hoping there would be more national media coverage,” she said.

The Flower Estates neighborhood where Leblanc disappeared is heavily wooded with homes far apart and no one was able to trace his movements once he left home that day nearly 20 years ago.

Susan Leblanc says searchers for space shuttle pieces after the 2003 Columbia disaster, also looked for her father.

”There was a small surge of local policemen and military because they were out looking for pieces of the shuttle,” said Leblanc.

The St. Tammany Sheriff’s Office says at the time he disappeared, deputies did an extensive criminal investigation and used all resources available during the search, including helicopters, K-9s, and members of the operations and patrol divisions on both foot and ATV.

The sheriff’s office also says it helped private search parties and passed out flyers. But those searches yielded no trace of Leblanc’s 6-foot tall, 210-pound father. Sorrow turned to desperation.

”I was running to businesses and churches saying please help put it in your news,” Leblanc said.

While many questions and a giant hole in her life remain, her father’s memory lives on. A plaque on the Mandeville lakefront contains words from ‘Phantom of the Opera,’ a play Sue enjoyed with her father.

”It’s a very meaningful place to be to reflect on him and all the wonderful things he brought to our community,” said Susan.

More significantly, the Louisiana legislature passed a law five years after his disappearance, setting up the silver alert program to send out a warning when an elderly person disappears.

”Just like there’s an amber alert for children, there’s a silver alert for seniors, and it’s very meaningful,” she said.

In her father’s memory, Sue Leblanc spearheads a program called ‘Cabaret by Day’ where she brings music to senior citizen homes, to try and lift their spirits.

As she performs, she relives some of her favorite memories of her musical father... and also finds herself still searching.

”Years ago I would go in and I would look because you just can’t help it,” Leblanc said.

20 years after Paul Leblanc’s disappearance, his daughter still holds on to hope; for closure after she lost a man she loved dearly.

“It’s sad but the more we can keep it in the media...I pray this story will be solved one day,” said Leblanc.

The St. Tammany Sheriff’s Office says the missing person case of Paul Leblanc remains open.

They gave us a statement, saying, “We will continue to revisit the investigation anytime new information or new leads become available. We encourage anyone who has information they feel may be helpful, to please call our major crimes unit at (985) 726-7849.”

