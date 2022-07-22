Plane crash claims lives of Port Allen family, according to relative

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Port Allen community is mourning the loss of a family who died in a plane crash.

According to Port Allen High School, senior Ian Kirby tragically passed away in a plane crash, along with his mom, sister, and the pilot.

Port Allen Middle School expressed its condolences to the loved ones of Amanda Kirby.

A family member told CBS Colorado that they found out about the crash when sheriff’s deputies showed up at their house on Thursday, July 21, with a chaplain, and DNA is being sent to Colorado to complete testing for identification confirmation.

According to CBS Colorado, a Cessna Skymaster plane carrying four people went down in Lefthand Canyon on Sunday morning, July 17.

The family member told CBS Colorado that the family of three was on summer vacation in Colorado and Utah at the time of the crash.

“We just don’t even know where to go from now,” they said to CBS Colorado.

