Three men arrested in connection with carjacking in Kenner

KENNER, La. (WVUE) - Kenner Police have arrested three men in connection with a carjacking in Kenner that happened July 17, in the 3000 block of Illinois Avenue.

According to Kenner Police, a female victim was sitting in her vehicle with the engine still running, preparing to leave for work when two suspects approached her vehicle and ordered her to get out of her car at gunpoint.

The victim’s neighbors assisted the police by providing surveillance cameras that helped identify the suspects.

The suspects were later identified as 20-year-old Terrell Bowers, 20-year-old Benjamin Reynaud and 21-year-old Brandon Lewis.

Bowers was charged with principal to armed robbery. Reynaud and Lewis were charged with armed robbery with use of a firearm and theft of a motor vehicle.

Anyone having any information is asked to call Kenner Police at 504-712-2222 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

