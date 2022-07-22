BBB Accredited Business
Zack: Not as hot today with extra clouds and storms around

Highs could hold in the upper 80s in spots today
NOLA Weekend Forecast
By Zack Fradella
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 4:48 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - More clouds and some better storm chances will help provide a little relief from the heat as we round out the work week.

It’s a tough forecast today as we have a complex of storms crossing the area this morning which in fact could eliminate rain chances later this afternoon. Lots of clouds and some downpours will start your day but that activity will calm down as the morning goes on. Expect a lull in the weather closer to lunch followed by redevelopment of storms this afternoon. The coverage of those PM storms is in question as the cloudy skies and lack of heating should take some of the zap out of the atmosphere for today. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90.

Pretty typical stuff heading into the weekend as highs return to the lower to middle 90s and pop up storms remain possible. I’ll keep a 30% rain chance in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday with some of those storms being on the heavy side.

No big changes expected heading into new work week as daily heat, humidity and storms remain the weather story.

