BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

D.A. Jason Williams ex-wife testified against him in his federal tax fraud trial

By Sabrina Wilson
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams watched his ex-wife testify for the prosecution in his ongoing federal tax fraud trial.

Among other things, Dr. Bridget Barthelemy, a veterinarian told jurors that it was Williams who handled the taxes for them as a couple.

Being on the witness stand seemed uncomfortable for Barthelemy who is the daughter of former New Orleans Mayor Sidney Barthelemy. Her nervousness was palpable and caught the attention of a defense attorney.

Williams and his co-defendant and law partner Nicole Burdett are on trial for federal tax fraud. Prosecutors allege the pair conspired to inflate Williams’ business expenses by over $700,000 and presented testimony on Friday from IRS agent Timothy to bolster that claim.

Barthelemy was accompanied to the courtroom by her parents. They were in court as she testified.

Barthelemy during questioning by the federal prosecutor testified that while still married to Williams she was a stay-at-home mother and wife and would sometimes go to his law firm to get cash from a safe to pay for bills and groceries. However, she said at one point during their marriage Williams turned their bill-paying over to Burdett whom she said Williams had a close relationship with.

During cross-examination by one of Williams’ attorneys, Lisa Wayne suggested to Barthelemy that the reason her husband turned over bill-paying to his associate is because Barthelemy was not paying the bills and the lights were turned. In response, Barthelemy denied that.

Barthelemy also testified that as a couple Williams took care of their tax returns. And she said it was not her signature on a tax document the prosecutor showed on a big screen in the courtroom.

The prosecutor asked Barthelemy: “You did not sign that tax return? Barthelemy replied, “No.”

FOX 8 legal analyst Joe Raspanti said the jurors might assign varying weight to Barthelemy’s testimony given that she was married to Williams.

“It’s pretty common knowledge around the city that those two have not gotten along for years so, it can carry, you know, a juror can look at it, that was his ex-wife, she’s got to know, I believe her it’s going to be she had an axe to grind and we’re not going to give her as much credence,” said Raspanti.

Recently Dr. Barthelemy was charged with a federal misdemeanor tax offense in a bill of information for allegedly failing to file a tax return for 2019.

Meanwhile, Williams and his co-defendant refused a plea deal from federal prosecutors and he has adamantly denied doing anything wrong, instead pinning the blame for his tax troubles on Henry Timothy, his former tax preparer who pleaded guilty to falsifying his own taxes.

The day’s testimony ended with IRS agent Tim Moore returning to the witness stand and attorneys sparring over documents prosecutors presented during Moore’s testimony.

Judge Lance Africk said the trial is on track to end next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The St. Charles Police Department reports it is investigating a crime spree where a man was...
Armed robber shot, killed by customer at convenience store, police say
Entergy says set your thermostat to 78° this summer to save on your energy bill
Louisiana Entergy customers crushed by high power bills
Entergy bills are strangling customers’ wallets across the state. An Avondale family finds it...
Entergy customer billed even with power disconnected from hurricane-ravaged home
Boosie rages in handcuffs during traffic stop in Georgia
‘I’m tired, bro!’ Boosie Badazz rages in handcuffs during traffic stop in Georgia
Entergy Louisiana
High Entergy bills breaking the bank for customers across the state

Latest News

shrine on airline
Jefferson Parish attempts to take control of Zephyr Stadium, a.k.a. the ‘Shrine on Airline’
20 year search for missing father
Northshore woman searches for clues about father missing for 20 years
Jason Williams trial, ex-wife testifies
Jason Williams trial, ex-wife testifies
Zephyr Stadium's future
Zephyr Stadium's future