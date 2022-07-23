D.A. Jason Williams ex-wife testified against him in his federal tax fraud trial

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams watched his ex-wife testify for the prosecution in his ongoing federal tax fraud trial.

Among other things, Dr. Bridget Barthelemy, a veterinarian told jurors that it was Williams who handled the taxes for them as a couple.

Being on the witness stand seemed uncomfortable for Barthelemy who is the daughter of former New Orleans Mayor Sidney Barthelemy. Her nervousness was palpable and caught the attention of a defense attorney.

Williams and his co-defendant and law partner Nicole Burdett are on trial for federal tax fraud. Prosecutors allege the pair conspired to inflate Williams’ business expenses by over $700,000 and presented testimony on Friday from IRS agent Timothy to bolster that claim.

Barthelemy was accompanied to the courtroom by her parents. They were in court as she testified.

Barthelemy during questioning by the federal prosecutor testified that while still married to Williams she was a stay-at-home mother and wife and would sometimes go to his law firm to get cash from a safe to pay for bills and groceries. However, she said at one point during their marriage Williams turned their bill-paying over to Burdett whom she said Williams had a close relationship with.

During cross-examination by one of Williams’ attorneys, Lisa Wayne suggested to Barthelemy that the reason her husband turned over bill-paying to his associate is because Barthelemy was not paying the bills and the lights were turned. In response, Barthelemy denied that.

Barthelemy also testified that as a couple Williams took care of their tax returns. And she said it was not her signature on a tax document the prosecutor showed on a big screen in the courtroom.

The prosecutor asked Barthelemy: “You did not sign that tax return? Barthelemy replied, “No.”

FOX 8 legal analyst Joe Raspanti said the jurors might assign varying weight to Barthelemy’s testimony given that she was married to Williams.

“It’s pretty common knowledge around the city that those two have not gotten along for years so, it can carry, you know, a juror can look at it, that was his ex-wife, she’s got to know, I believe her it’s going to be she had an axe to grind and we’re not going to give her as much credence,” said Raspanti.

Recently Dr. Barthelemy was charged with a federal misdemeanor tax offense in a bill of information for allegedly failing to file a tax return for 2019.

Meanwhile, Williams and his co-defendant refused a plea deal from federal prosecutors and he has adamantly denied doing anything wrong, instead pinning the blame for his tax troubles on Henry Timothy, his former tax preparer who pleaded guilty to falsifying his own taxes.

The day’s testimony ended with IRS agent Tim Moore returning to the witness stand and attorneys sparring over documents prosecutors presented during Moore’s testimony.

Judge Lance Africk said the trial is on track to end next week.

