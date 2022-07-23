BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Hannah: Summertime weekend with a few storm chances

Average July days ahead
Weekend forecast
Weekend forecast(WVUE)
By Hannah Gard
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 5:05 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The weekend kicks off with more typical July weather.

Highs will be in the low 90s Saturday, climbing into the mid 90s by the end of the weekend. Overnight lows stay in the high 70s across the area.

Afternoon showers and storms typical of the time of year are possible each day, with hit and miss storm coverage and periods of hot sun in between.

Rain chances taper off by the end of the weekend into the start of the work week. Scattered storms are still possible each afternoon. Temperatures stay hotter through the end of the week before rain chances increase once again.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The St. Charles Police Department reports it is investigating a crime spree where a man was...
Armed robber shot, killed by customer at convenience store, police say
Entergy bills are strangling customers’ wallets across the state. An Avondale family finds it...
Entergy customer billed even with power disconnected from hurricane-ravaged home
Entergy Louisiana
High Entergy bills breaking the bank for customers across the state
Ariel Shelling, 24, was accused of stabbing a man to death just seven months after the Orleans...
Woman accused of New Orleans stabbing murder had domestic violence case refused by DA’s office months earlier
Court records show Daniel Jenkins, 60, pleaded guilty April 19 to misdemeanor counts of...
Gentilly man who threatened to shoot Mayor Cantrell over trash woes complying with probation, court told

Latest News

Some storm chance each day
Mid-Summer pattern takes hold
Bruce: Weekend storms but not a washout
Bruce: Spotty storms through the weekend
Morning forecast for Fri., July 22
Morning forecast for Fri., July 22
NOLA Weekend Forecast
Zack: Not as hot today with extra clouds and storms around