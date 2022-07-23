Hannah: Summertime weekend with a few storm chances

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The weekend kicks off with more typical July weather.

Highs will be in the low 90s Saturday, climbing into the mid 90s by the end of the weekend. Overnight lows stay in the high 70s across the area.

Afternoon showers and storms typical of the time of year are possible each day, with hit and miss storm coverage and periods of hot sun in between.

Rain chances taper off by the end of the weekend into the start of the work week. Scattered storms are still possible each afternoon. Temperatures stay hotter through the end of the week before rain chances increase once again.

