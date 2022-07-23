Jefferson Parish attempts to take control of Zephyr Stadium, a.k.a. the ‘Shrine on Airline’

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Saints say they are in full support of an effort by Jefferson Parish to take control of Zephyr Stadium. Millions of dollars are on the line, and millions are needed to get it back in shape.

When Zephyr Stadium, aka the ‘Shrine on Airline’ or the ‘Goldmine,’ was built 25 years ago there were high hopes for minor league baseball, but now parish officials are looking at a number of other conversion options.

“To a multipurpose facility for concerts, professional soccer, rugby, high school football all of these things should be played there every weekend,” said Jefferson Parish councilmember Deano Bonano.

Several minor league baseball teams tried to make a go of it here but they moved on with the baby cakes departure three years ago.

Now the shrine hosts the NOLA Gold Rugby team, but Jefferson Parish councilmember Bonano believes its potential is bigger with the right leadership.

“Right now it’s controlled by the Superdome commission and they run so many facilities I think it would get a lot more TLC from the parish than it does from the Superdome commission,” said Bonano.

Bonano says it would cost $18 million to bring the stadium and the field up to speed. He says with three different contracts governing the stadium, involving Jefferson Parish, which owns the land, and the state which owns the stadium, it’s hard to get anything done.

“Because of the different languages in all three of those leases, it’s not conducive to the parish to take over the stadium so all parties have agreed to sit down and start renegotiating to one lease to hopefully turn the stadium over to the parish,” said Bonano.

Though cost estimates on renovating this facility are high, Jefferson parish leaders say they have a couple of pools of money to work with.

“So far the parish has committed $15 million from recovery dollars and we have state capital outlay appropriations of 10 million next year and we will continue to try and build on those funding sources,” said Bonano.

That time frame could help lay the groundwork for the United Soccer League, which says it wants to bring a professional soccer club to greater New Orleans by 2025.

“I think the demographics work out here. In the suburban area there are plenty of soccer fans,” said Kyle France with the Superdome Commission.

The renovations to the stadium, and new soccer team, could be part of an overall package involving the New Orleans Saints, which owns the land between the shrine and the Saints practice facility.

Saints communications vice president Greg Bensel said in a statement they are fully supportive of Jefferson Parish’s plan to renovate and operate the stadium saying, “It is progress for Jefferson Parish and it is progress for our community. We will also be looking to do similar planning in conjunction with Jefferson Parish’s on this area,” said Bensel.

Deano Bonano hopes that Jefferson Parish will gain control of the old Zephyr stadium, by the end of the year. That will give time to finalize contracts in time, for legislative approval, and the regular session next year.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.