‘Rocket Day’ provides space ambition liftoff to more than 300 STEM NOLA students

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hundreds of local K-12 students ignited their imaginations and perhaps space science and engineering ambitions Saturday (July 23) by launching rockets into the sky.

The annual STEM NOLA “Rocket Day” was held at the University of New Orleans’ Lakefront Arena, where more than 300 students took part in fun activities designed to teach them about science.

STEM NOLA invited more than 150 volunteers from Boeing, Lockheed Martin and NASA, including real rocket scientists.

Founder and CEO Dr. Calvin Mackie said with Boeing building space rockets so close at the Michoud facility in New Orleans East, it’s important to provide this knowledge to kids in the city’s community.

“There’s something called ‘summer learning loss,’ where kids who don’t get access to these types of activities, they actually lose the knowledge that they gain throughout the year,” Mackie said.

“So at STEM NOLA, we make sure that our activities are intentional, they’re consistent, but more importantly that it’s relevant to what’s happening in their community.”

Parent Dr. Crystal London said, “That’s the best part of it: That they get to engage these concepts in a traditional classroom in a setting that’s fun and interactive. It helps them to retain and recall that information.”

STEM NOLA is a non-profit that holds events and programs year-round.

To learn how to register children for its programs, visit the website stemnola.com.

