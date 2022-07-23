Two juvenile suspects arrested in multiple business burglaries

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NOPD arrested two juvenile suspects accused of a business burglary that occurred on July 22.

According to police, the suspects burglarized a business in the 5000 block of Freret Street.

After further investigation, a 13-year-old juvenile and a 15-year-old juvenile were identified as the individuals responsible for multiple recent business burglaries in the Uptown area.

Anyone with information about these incidents is urged to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

