Two juvenile suspects arrested in multiple Uptown New Orleans business burglaries

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police said a 15-year-old and 13-year-old have been arrested on suspicion of burglarizing an Uptown business on Friday (July 22).

According to police, the male suspects burglarized a business in the 5000 block of Freret Street. The NOPD said the same boys were identified as the individuals responsible for multiple recent business burglaries in the Uptown area.

Anyone with information about these incidents is urged to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

