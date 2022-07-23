BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Two people dead after a double shooting in Metairie

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - According to JPSO, a double shooting in Metairie left two people dead Saturday afternoon.

Around 2:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting on Airline Drive near N. Bengal Road. When officers arrived, they spotted a vehicle with one of the occupants suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

30 minutes later, officers responded to another shooting at S. Howard Avenue and Warsaw Street. When they arrived, they saw a male suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. There is no suspect or motive information available for release for either shooting.

Anyone with information regarding either incident is asked to call the Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The St. Charles Police Department reports it is investigating a crime spree where a man was...
Armed robber shot, killed by customer at convenience store, police say
Entergy bills are strangling customers’ wallets across the state. An Avondale family finds it...
Entergy customer billed even with power disconnected from hurricane-ravaged home
Entergy Louisiana
High Entergy bills breaking the bank for customers across the state
Ariel Shelling, 24, was accused of stabbing a man to death just seven months after the Orleans...
Woman accused of New Orleans stabbing murder had domestic violence case refused by DA’s office months earlier
Court records show Daniel Jenkins, 60, pleaded guilty April 19 to misdemeanor counts of...
Gentilly man who threatened to shoot Mayor Cantrell over trash woes complying with probation, court told

Latest News

Lil Wayne reveals Lil WeezyAna Fest 2019 lineup, announces new location
New Orleans officer who saved Lil Wayne as a kid, passed away at 65
Two juvenile suspects arrested in multiple business burglaries
Hundreds of motorcyclists turned out Saturday (July 23) to provide an escort at the funeral of...
Mourners from across the country attend funeral of slain Houma 2-year-old Ezekiel Harry
STEM NOLA holds "Rocket Day" at UNO's Lakefront Arena.
‘Rocket Day’ provides space ambition liftoff to more than 300 STEM NOLA students