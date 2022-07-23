Two people dead after a double shooting in Metairie

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - According to JPSO, a double shooting in Metairie left two people dead Saturday afternoon.

Around 2:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting on Airline Drive near N. Bengal Road. When officers arrived, they spotted a vehicle with one of the occupants suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

30 minutes later, officers responded to another shooting at S. Howard Avenue and Warsaw Street. When they arrived, they saw a male suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. There is no suspect or motive information available for release for either shooting.

Anyone with information regarding either incident is asked to call the Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.

