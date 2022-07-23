Two people slain in Metairie in shootings 30 minutes apart

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - Two people were shot to death in separate incidents 30 minutes apart, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said Saturday (July 23).

The first shooting was reported around 2:30 p.m. on Airline Drive near North Bengal Road. The JPSO said deputies arrived to find a male victim inside a vehicle. The victim’s age and identity were not disclosed, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

About 30 minutes later, deputies responded to another shooting at South Howard Avenue and Warsaw Street. When they arrived, they found a male suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. There is no suspect or motive information available for either shooting, and detectives are investigating whether the two fatal shootings could be related.

Anyone with information regarding either incident is asked to call JPSO’s Homicide Section at (504) 364-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

