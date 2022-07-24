After Further Review: Saints roster projection
NEW ORLEANS, La. (NOLA WEEKEND) - A quick glance at the Saints training camp 90-man roster shows a team that should be facing some tough decisions come cut day. That’s a good problem to have. So many things have to still play out, but as training camp is set to open, this is my first (way too early) roster projection.
Quarterback (3)
Jameis Winston
Andy Dalton
Ian Book
As of now, I’m sticking with the Saints keeping three quarterbacks on their roster. However, it’s not completely out of the question for the team to go with two. They did it several times in the past.
Running Back (5)
Alvin Kamara
Mark Ingram
Tony Jones Jr.
Dwayne Washington
Adam Prentice
We know the Saints have an interest in bringing in another veteran at this position. Plus, things surrounding Kamara remain unclear. Behind him are Ingram, who’s 33 years old and heading into 12th NFL season, and Jones, who made his way onto the roster last year but didn’t have much of an impact. Washington provides special teams help, and Prentice is the team’s lone fullback. There’s been a lot of talk about undrafted rookie Abram Smith, I believe he has a legitimate shot to make the roster. For this protection, we’re sticking with this group.
Wide Receiver (6)
Michael Thomas
Chris Olave
Jarvis Landry
Deonte Harty
Marquez Callaway
Tre’Quan Smith
What a difference a year makes at this critical position for the Saints. A year ago, Callaway was the top option at the position. Now, he’ll have to battle to be the team’s fourth. Harty is obviously the team’s top return specialist. Thomas’ health is obviously a huge factor in this room. If healthy, I don’t believe the team will ultimately keep six receivers.
Tight End (3)
Taysom Hill
Adam Trautman
Juwan Johnson
Tight end is the most unproven and unknown position group on the entire roster. Hill may officially a tight end but will still play the versatile multi-positional role he’s always done. Trautman is in a make-or-break season, while Johnson showed flashes of athleticism but was inconsistent in just his first year at the position. For this projection, I left off veteran Nick Vannett. He can still obviously make the roster. Another undrafted player to watch is Lucas Krull from Pittsburgh.
Offensive Line (8)
Ryan Ramczyk
Erik McCoy
Cesar Ruiz
Andrus Peat
Trevor Penning
James Hurst
Landon Young
Calvin Throckmorton
It will interesting to see how this group comes together throughout camp. Penning and Hurst battling for the left tackle spot will be the premier competition of camp. Throckmorton got quality experience last season, while Young heads into his second season coming off an injury. Though maybe not quite as dominant, the starting group should still be good despite losing Terron Armstead.
Defensive End (5)
Cam Jordan
Marcus Davenport
Payton Turner
Carl Granderson
Tanoh Kpassagnon
Jordan is showing no signs of slowing down. Davenport can hopefully get a clean bill of health in time for the season, while Turner is like getting another first round pick. He’s been cleared to practice. Granderson provides quality depth at the position, and Kpassagnon adds position flexibility.
Defensive Tackle (4)
David Onyemata
Kentavius Street
Shy Tuttle
Malcolm Roach
Street may prove to be a valuable addition to the Saints this offseason. Onyemata returns for his seventh season with the club. Tuttle and Roach can factor into the rotation.
Linebacker (6)
DeMario Davis
Pete Werner
Kaden Elliss
Andrew Dowell
Zack Baun
D’Marco Jackson
This is an intriguing position group. Davis is the unquestioned leader, and the team remains high on Werner as he heads into his second season. Elliss is a dependable player that can play strongside (when necessary) and special teams. Dowell adds special teams value, while Baun will have to demonstrate growth at the position to secure his spot. On the surface, it looks like the Saints could add a veteran here.
Cornerback (5)
Marshon Lattimore
Paulson Adebo
C.J. Gardner-Johnson
Bradley Roby
Alontae Taylor
This group looks to be a position of strength heading into the 2022 season. Latimore is one of the game’s best, and Adebo proved to be up to the challenge in his rookie season. CJ Gardner-Johnson has emerged as one of the league’s top nickels. The team is excited about Taylor, their second round pick, while Roby is a veteran with a ton of experience.
Another name to watch in this group is Bryce Thompson.
Safety (5)
Tyrann Mathieu
Marcus Maye
P.J. Williams
J.T. Gray
Daniel Sorensen
The most drastic changes from a season ago come at the safety position for the Saints. The team lost two mainstays and brought in three veterans this offseason. Mathieu is the alpha of the group with unquestioned credentials, while Maye is a well-respected veteran. Both provide position flexibility. Williams may be the team’s most underrated player. Sorensen and Gray add special teams value.
Specialists (3)
Wil Lutz
Blake Gillikin
Zach Wood
Lutz’s return could have a significant impact on wins and losses for the Saints this season. Gilikin had a solid first year as punter, while Wood remains steady at long snapper.
