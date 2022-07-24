After Further Review: Saints roster projection

NEW ORLEANS, La. (NOLA WEEKEND) - A quick glance at the Saints training camp 90-man roster shows a team that should be facing some tough decisions come cut day. That’s a good problem to have. So many things have to still play out, but as training camp is set to open, this is my first (way too early) roster projection.

Quarterback (3)

Jameis Winston

Andy Dalton

Ian Book

As of now, I’m sticking with the Saints keeping three quarterbacks on their roster. However, it’s not completely out of the question for the team to go with two. They did it several times in the past.

Running Back (5)

Alvin Kamara

Mark Ingram

Tony Jones Jr.

Dwayne Washington

Adam Prentice

We know the Saints have an interest in bringing in another veteran at this position. Plus, things surrounding Kamara remain unclear. Behind him are Ingram, who’s 33 years old and heading into 12th NFL season, and Jones, who made his way onto the roster last year but didn’t have much of an impact. Washington provides special teams help, and Prentice is the team’s lone fullback. There’s been a lot of talk about undrafted rookie Abram Smith, I believe he has a legitimate shot to make the roster. For this protection, we’re sticking with this group.

Wide Receiver (6)

Michael Thomas

Chris Olave

Jarvis Landry

Deonte Harty

Marquez Callaway

Tre’Quan Smith

What a difference a year makes at this critical position for the Saints. A year ago, Callaway was the top option at the position. Now, he’ll have to battle to be the team’s fourth. Harty is obviously the team’s top return specialist. Thomas’ health is obviously a huge factor in this room. If healthy, I don’t believe the team will ultimately keep six receivers.

Tight End (3)

Taysom Hill

Adam Trautman

Juwan Johnson

Tight end is the most unproven and unknown position group on the entire roster. Hill may officially a tight end but will still play the versatile multi-positional role he’s always done. Trautman is in a make-or-break season, while Johnson showed flashes of athleticism but was inconsistent in just his first year at the position. For this projection, I left off veteran Nick Vannett. He can still obviously make the roster. Another undrafted player to watch is Lucas Krull from Pittsburgh.

Offensive Line (8)

Ryan Ramczyk

Erik McCoy

Cesar Ruiz

Andrus Peat

Trevor Penning

James Hurst

Landon Young

Calvin Throckmorton

It will interesting to see how this group comes together throughout camp. Penning and Hurst battling for the left tackle spot will be the premier competition of camp. Throckmorton got quality experience last season, while Young heads into his second season coming off an injury. Though maybe not quite as dominant, the starting group should still be good despite losing Terron Armstead.

Defensive End (5)

Cam Jordan

Marcus Davenport

Payton Turner

Carl Granderson

Tanoh Kpassagnon

Jordan is showing no signs of slowing down. Davenport can hopefully get a clean bill of health in time for the season, while Turner is like getting another first round pick. He’s been cleared to practice. Granderson provides quality depth at the position, and Kpassagnon adds position flexibility.

Defensive Tackle (4)

David Onyemata

Kentavius Street

Shy Tuttle

Malcolm Roach

Street may prove to be a valuable addition to the Saints this offseason. Onyemata returns for his seventh season with the club. Tuttle and Roach can factor into the rotation.

Linebacker (6)

DeMario Davis

Pete Werner

Kaden Elliss

Andrew Dowell

Zack Baun

D’Marco Jackson

This is an intriguing position group. Davis is the unquestioned leader, and the team remains high on Werner as he heads into his second season. Elliss is a dependable player that can play strongside (when necessary) and special teams. Dowell adds special teams value, while Baun will have to demonstrate growth at the position to secure his spot. On the surface, it looks like the Saints could add a veteran here.

Cornerback (5)

Marshon Lattimore

Paulson Adebo

C.J. Gardner-Johnson

Bradley Roby

Alontae Taylor

This group looks to be a position of strength heading into the 2022 season. Latimore is one of the game’s best, and Adebo proved to be up to the challenge in his rookie season. CJ Gardner-Johnson has emerged as one of the league’s top nickels. The team is excited about Taylor, their second round pick, while Roby is a veteran with a ton of experience.

Another name to watch in this group is Bryce Thompson.

Safety (5)

Tyrann Mathieu

Marcus Maye

P.J. Williams

J.T. Gray

Daniel Sorensen

The most drastic changes from a season ago come at the safety position for the Saints. The team lost two mainstays and brought in three veterans this offseason. Mathieu is the alpha of the group with unquestioned credentials, while Maye is a well-respected veteran. Both provide position flexibility. Williams may be the team’s most underrated player. Sorensen and Gray add special teams value.

Specialists (3)

Wil Lutz

Blake Gillikin

Zach Wood

Lutz’s return could have a significant impact on wins and losses for the Saints this season. Gilikin had a solid first year as punter, while Wood remains steady at long snapper.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.