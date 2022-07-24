BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: We are stuck in a rinse and repeat daily forecast to start the new week

By Bruce Katz
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -It’s a rinse-and-repeat weather pattern for to start the new work week.

More summer heat, muggy conditions and afternoon storms are expected Sunday. Highs will reach into the low 90s with plenty of sunshine in the morning, before spotty storms appear in the afternoon.

Through the beginning of the work week, each day will be very similar. We will have to dodge storms each afternoon with around-average high temperatures in the low 90s.

More moisture might move into the area with a disturbance at the end of the week, slightly increasing rain chances.

The best news is that there are no signs of tropical development through the start of August.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

