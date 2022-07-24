BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Hannah: More of the same summer pattern

Storms in the afternoon
The next three days
The next three days(WVUE)
By Hannah Gard
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 5:04 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Rinse and repeat Sunday, and to start the work week.

More summer heat, muggy conditions and afternoon storms today. Highs will reach into the low 90s with plenty of sunshine in the morning before spotty storms in the afternoon.

Through the beginning of the work week, each day will be very similar. We will have to dodge storms each afternoon with around average high temperatures.

More moisture may move into the area with a disturbance at the end of the week, slightly increasing rain chances.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The St. Charles Police Department reports it is investigating a crime spree where a man was...
Armed robber shot, killed by customer at convenience store, police say
Entergy bills are strangling customers’ wallets across the state. An Avondale family finds it...
Entergy customer billed even with power disconnected from hurricane-ravaged home
Entergy Louisiana
High Entergy bills breaking the bank for customers across the state
Woman shot on Canal and Basin
Woman shot Sunday afternoon near Canal Street theaters, NOPD says
Two people dead after a double shooting in Metairie

Latest News

Next 3 Days
Zack: Stagnant summer pattern remains in place
Weekend forecast
Hannah: Summertime weekend with a few storm chances
Some storm chance each day
Mid-Summer pattern takes hold
Bruce: Weekend storms but not a washout
Bruce: Spotty storms through the weekend