Hannah: More of the same summer pattern

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Rinse and repeat Sunday, and to start the work week.

More summer heat, muggy conditions and afternoon storms today. Highs will reach into the low 90s with plenty of sunshine in the morning before spotty storms in the afternoon.

Through the beginning of the work week, each day will be very similar. We will have to dodge storms each afternoon with around average high temperatures.

More moisture may move into the area with a disturbance at the end of the week, slightly increasing rain chances.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.