BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Inmate dies in Bogalusa jail, death under investigation

Officials say 47-year-old Virgil Polkinghorn Jr. was found unresponsive in his jail cell Friday...
Officials say 47-year-old Virgil Polkinghorn Jr. was found unresponsive in his jail cell Friday around 5:55 p.m.(MGN)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - Bogalusa Police Department is investigating the death of an inmate that happened Sunday morning.

The incident happened around 10 a.m., a female inmate was discovered unresponsive.

According to the police chief, they believe her death may be related to a medical issue. There are no further details available at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The St. Charles Police Department reports it is investigating a crime spree where a man was...
Armed robber shot, killed by customer at convenience store, police say
Entergy bills are strangling customers’ wallets across the state. An Avondale family finds it...
Entergy customer billed even with power disconnected from hurricane-ravaged home
Entergy Louisiana
High Entergy bills breaking the bank for customers across the state
Two people slain in Metairie in shootings 30 minutes apart
Woman shot on Canal and Basin
Woman shot Sunday afternoon near Canal Street theaters, NOPD says

Latest News

The Green Wave open with University of Massachusetts
OVERTIME PODCAST: Tulane head coach Willie Fritz previews the 2022 season
Orleans Parish DA Jason Williams would be forced from office if convicted on any of the 10...
Should Orleans DA Jason Williams be optimistic heading into second week of federal tax fraud trial?
Previewing Week 2 of the Jason Williams tax fraud trial
Previewing Week 2 of the Jason Williams tax fraud trial
New Orleans Saints first round draft pick, wide receiver Chris Olave (12), high fives...
After Further Review: Saints roster projection