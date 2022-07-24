Inmate dies in Bogalusa jail, death under investigation
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - Bogalusa Police Department is investigating the death of an inmate that happened Sunday morning.
The incident happened around 10 a.m., a female inmate was discovered unresponsive.
According to the police chief, they believe her death may be related to a medical issue. There are no further details available at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
