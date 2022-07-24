BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Loranger man killed on Lake Pontchartrain; boat driver booked with vehicular homicide, DWI

A 21-year-old Loranger man was killed Saturday (July 23) in a Lake Pontchartrain boating...
A 21-year-old Loranger man was killed Saturday (July 23) in a Lake Pontchartrain boating accident involving an impaired driver, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said.(MGN)
By Ken Daley
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 21-year-old Loranger man was killed on Lake Pontchartrain in a boating accident involving an impaired driver, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said Sunday (July 24).

Hunter Prevost was killed Saturday around 4:30 p.m. when he fell off the front of a 25-foot vessel and was struck by the boat’s propeller, authorities said. His body was recovered from the lake in Tangipahoa Parish around 7 p.m.

LDWF investigators determined that the boat’s operator, identified as 22-year-old Lane Keenan of Folsom, was driving the vessel while impaired. Keenan was arrested and booked with vehicular homicide, driving a vessel while impaired (DWI) and reckless operation of a vessel.

Vehicular homicide is punishable in Louisiana with a state prison term of 5 to 30 years upon conviction.

Prevost’s body was turned over to the Tangipahoa Parish Coroner’s office to determine cause of death, the LDWF said.

Prevost’s death comes less than three weeks after Madison Bradley, a 17-year-old girl from Slidell, was killed in a similar boating accident July 4 on the Blind River in Livingston Parish.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The St. Charles Police Department reports it is investigating a crime spree where a man was...
Armed robber shot, killed by customer at convenience store, police say
Entergy bills are strangling customers’ wallets across the state. An Avondale family finds it...
Entergy customer billed even with power disconnected from hurricane-ravaged home
Entergy Louisiana
High Entergy bills breaking the bank for customers across the state
Two people slain in Metairie in shootings 30 minutes apart
Woman shot on Canal and Basin
Woman shot Sunday afternoon near Canal Street theaters, NOPD says

Latest News

New Orleans police said a gunman or gunmen wearing a reflective yellow construction worker's...
Two armed robberies reported involving construction-clad suspect, NOPD says
New Orleans police said a man was shot Sunday (July 24) in the 100 block of Bourbon Street,...
Man shot Sunday morning on Bourbon Street, NOPD says
NOPD arrests juveniles accused of burglary
NOPD arrests juveniles accused of burglary
Ezekiel Harry funeral
Ezekiel Harry funeral