SLU picked No. 1 in Southland Conference preseason poll

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Southeastern Lions start the 2022 season with a target on their back as the Southland Conference preseason No. 1. Last season, the Lions finished 9-4, grabbing a postseason berth. Head coach Chris Scelfo points to numerous reasons why his squad is breeding success in Hammond.

“It’s about a culture in our locker room. Our players run that, our players run the locker room, and they run the team. I think everybody has bought in to the leadership of our football team. The way we do things is different than other people. We don’t do them the same way. Our guys work differently, practice differently, we believe differently. Our guys believe in that, they see the results. The results are positive. Because of that, people get on board. It’s not a hard thing for us. Once the culture changed for us in ‘19, we saw things take off for us in a positive manner,” said Lions head coach Chris Scelfo.

The Lions led the FCS in points scored per game with 45. Quarterback Cole Kelley is off to the NFL, but SLU has options in the fold.

“It’ll be an interesting transition. But at the same time we’ve been preparing for this. You practice every day you don’t just practice one quarterback you don’t get one receiver ready you don’t get one safety ready. You create depth, great competition and recreate depth. So as you do that, Cephus has been practice and he’s got meaningful game time he’s played in games, big games for us made big plays for us already. Colby suits is going to come in there he’s going to compete for some playing time. So we do this every day. So it’s not we miss cole miss his presence, right? Big old guy walks in there. He’s always a happy personality. But, you know, we’re excited about these new guys coming in,” said Scelfo.

The Nicholls Colonels were picked third in the preseason rankings. Tim Rebowe has produced wins, and sent players to the NFL while he’s been in Thibodaux.

“It says a lot that you can come here, get a great education, and have some success on the football field. Get your shot to fulfill your dream at the next level. That’s what all the guys want to go through. I think we speak as an FCS program across the board. You mentioned a guy like Cooper Kupp. You don’t have to go to the big schools in the FBS level to fulfill your dreams at the next level. But it does help the next guy. It helps the next guy from Edna Karr High School. It helps the next guy know that they can get it done from here,” said Colonels head coach Tim Rebowe.

This fall, he’ll have Destrehan alum Kohen Granier as QB1. Granier threw passes to Justin Jefferson in high school, and now is looking for more TD passes with the Colonels.

“You learn so much when you go through those experiences over and over again. I earned it. I’m proud of myself. I look forward to earning that Southland championship. That all-conference, all the accolades I’m aiming for. Just never give up, and stay true to yourself,” said Colonels quarterback Kohen Granier.

“I have to agree with Kohen when he said this, he earned it. Everything he’s earned hasn’t come easy to him. From the injuries, to going in and competing every year. He never did sit there and pout. Obviously you get frustrated and you want to play. Just continue to learn, continue to grow,” said Rebowe.

