Tulane commit Jaxon Smolik attends Elite 11 QB showcase

Smolik possesses a quick release, and is accurate with his passes. On3 and 247 Sports have...
Smolik possesses a quick release, and is accurate with his passes. On3 and 247 Sports have Smolik as a 3-star recruit.
By Garland Gillen
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Elite 11 is the premier showcase for prep football quarterbacks in the country. Tulane 2023 commit Jaxon Smolik was in that number when the recruits convened in California recently.

Smolik attends Dowling Catholic in West Des Moines, Iowa. He committed to the Green Wave in June.

Smolik was added to the Elite 11 finals after 5-star Tennessee commit Nicholaus Iamaleava withdrew.

“The Elite 11 experience is something I will never forget. I got the call 12 hours before, and got on a flight at the last-minute. I traveled by myself for the first time ever because my parents had to work. The other quarterbacks at the competition knew a few months in advance. I came into the contest a bit tired as I couldn’t sleep the night before because I was so excited. I think I performed really well, and got second in the first day rail shot competition. After that I was really more comfortable, and just got out there and competed against the best in the country. I started at 20th place, and made my way up to the actual Elite 11 because I consistently placed high in all the competitions and honestly couldn’t be happier. It was really a life changing experience for me,” said Jaxon Smolik via email.

So how did a recruit from Iowa get interested in the Tulane Green Wave?

“I started looking into the Tulane program and the area, and realized it was really a great fit for me in football and academics. I then went on a visit to Tulane and loved the people in New Orleans. The food was amazing and the entire college atmosphere was great. That’s when I realized that I could truly fit in here,” said Smolik.

Smolik possesses a quick release, and is accurate with his passes. On3 and 247 Sports have Smolik as a 3-star recruit. The senior thinks Tulane’s system fits well with his game.

Coach (Jim) Svoboda (TU offensive coordinator) and I had long conversations. I think my high school program and Tulane’s have a lot of the same schemes so I can adjust rapidly to college play. I also love the way Coach Svoboda develops his quarterbacks, and truly believe he can teach me so many things not only about being a quarterback but just the game as a whole. Coach Fritz is an amazing guy, and after a great conversation I could tell his coaching style will fit well with my personality.

Tulane’s 2023 class currently has seven commits.

