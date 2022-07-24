Two armed robberies reported involving construction-clad suspect, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two armed robberies were reported less than two miles apart Saturday (July 23), each involving a suspect partially clad in construction worker garb, New Orleans police said.

The NOPD has not said the robberies are related or were perpetrated by the same suspect, but they happened in the same area less than 90 minutes apart, involving a gunman or gunmen strikingly similar in description.

The first incident was reported at 12:02 p.m. in the 1900 block of Treasure Street. Police said three men were approached by someone approximately 6 feet tall who was wearing a “construction hat,” white T-shirt, tan cargo pants and a yellow safety vest. The man pointed a gun at the three victims, ordered them to the ground and took two cellphones and a wallet containing about $50 before fleeing the scene.

Less than 90 minutes later, at 1:24 p.m., another holdup was reported 1.8 miles away in the 4300 block of Randolph Avenue in Gentilly.

There, police said, a man and woman were inside a house when a gunman wearing a black shirt, black jeans, work boots and a yellow safety vest entered and robbed them of a cellphone and about $180 in cash, before fleeing on foot.

The NOPD asks anyone with information on the suspect or suspects to contact the department or call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

