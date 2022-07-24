BBB Accredited Business
Zack: Stagnant summer pattern remains in place

Heat, humidity and pop up downpours will be in the daily forecast.
Next 3 Days
By Zack Fradella
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - There isn’t much to talk about in weather for the rest of the weekend on into the new work week as we remain parked in this typical summer pattern.

A daily mixture of heat, humidity and pop up downpours can be expected for Sunday as we round out the weekend. In fact, this same pattern looks to stay locked in even through most of the new work week. That means each day our highs will top out near 92 before the storms start to pop up around the area. These storms will be heavy at times and have some vivid lightning inside of them. Rain coverage over the next week will be near 40% each day.

Good news continues to come from the tropics as all remains quiet and probably stays that way through the last week of July. We know the month of August is coming and things will certainly get going over the next few weeks. Make sure you stick with FOX 8 as we guide you through the busy, peak season upcoming over the next two months.

