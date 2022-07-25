6 shootings in 24 hours send 9 to the hospital in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are investigating a violent 24 hours that saw nine men wounded in six separate shootings.

The latest shooting happened Monday (July 25) just before 4 a.m. at the intersection of Bolivar and Poydras Streets, not far from the Superdome. Police say one man was injured and arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle.

A few hours earlier, just after midnight, police say four men were shot in Central City in the 2000 block of St. Andrew Street. The NOPD did not say what led up to the shooting or elaborate on the victims’ ages or conditions.

Four people were shot in four separate incidents Sunday. In each of the shootings, police provided their typically scant details.

First, a man was shot Sunday morning (July 24) on Bourbon Street, New Orleans police said. The victim was shot around 7:20 a.m. in the 100 block of the French Quarter’s most famous street, just off Canal Street.

Then, police say a man was shot at around 6:28 p.m. in the Lower Ninth Ward in the 1300 block of Lamanche Street.

Next, around 8:39 p.m., the NOPD says a man was shot in the 4000 block of Downman Road in New Orleans East.

Around 10:51 p.m., police say another man was shot in the 2200 block of Humanity Street, near the I-610 off-ramp at Elysian Fields Avenue.

Sunday morning’s shooting was the second on Bourbon Street last week. A bartender provided Fox 8 with video of another confrontation last Tuesday, in which one man fired a weapon that sent a bullet grazing another man’s face.

