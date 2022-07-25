BBB Accredited Business
Hannah: Not much changes this week with typical July forecast

Hot, humid and afternoon storms
Temperature trend this week
Temperature trend this week(WVUE)
By Hannah Gard
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - More of the same this week with average temperatures and afternoon storms.

Each day highs will be in the low 90s around average. Through the afternoon we will see period of hot sun and humidity while dodging pop-up showers and storms. Some storms may be strong with heavy rain and gusty winds.

The pattern slightly shifts by the end of the week as the high pressure dominating over the Southern Plains shifts east, allowing for the chance of tropical moisture to make its way into the western Gulf.

