Hannah: Not much changes this week with typical July forecast

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - More of the same this week with average temperatures and afternoon storms.

Each day highs will be in the low 90s around average. Through the afternoon we will see period of hot sun and humidity while dodging pop-up showers and storms. Some storms may be strong with heavy rain and gusty winds.

The pattern slightly shifts by the end of the week as the high pressure dominating over the Southern Plains shifts east, allowing for the chance of tropical moisture to make its way into the western Gulf.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.