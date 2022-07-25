BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits

DCFS
DCFS(dss.state.la.us)
By Rian Chatman
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. - Pandemic EBT benefits will be issued from late summer into fall for eligible children in K-12 schools.

The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS), and Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE), received federal approval to expand the pandemic EBT program.

Each eligible child will receive a payment of $391 for June and July. The payment will be issued in two installments, one for $195 and a second for $196.

School districts submit eligibility information to DCFS. Included in that information is verification of eligible students who attended school in May 2022. For this reason, most students will not receive benefits right away.

All students in K-12 schools that receive free or reduced lunch and received P-EBT benefits for May 2022, will receive summer benefits immediately.

More information about the P-EBT program can be found at www.pebt-la.org

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Entergy bills are strangling customers’ wallets across the state. An Avondale family finds it...
Entergy customer billed even with power disconnected from hurricane-ravaged home
Two people slain in Metairie in shootings 30 minutes apart
Lil Wayne reveals Lil WeezyAna Fest 2019 lineup, announces new location
Retired New Orleans police officer who saved Lil Wayne as a kid dies at 65
Entergy Louisiana
High Entergy bills breaking the bank for customers across the state
FQ safety; man shot on Bourbon St.
VIDEO: Man grazed by bullet in French Quarter shooting; crime up by 45%

Latest News

A government consumer protection agency is taking a closer look at carbon monoxide dangers...
Federal agency looking into whole-home generator dangers after Hurricane Ida, Fox 8 reports
Small police academy recruit classes are not keeping up with recent attrition in officers...
Retired NOPD sergeant says department’s worsening manpower shortage is a crisis
Tourist couple has truck stolen in New Orleans with their four dogs inside
Couple visiting New Orleans has truck stolen with 4 dogs inside
Entergy says set your thermostat to 78° this summer to save on your energy bill
Entergy New Orleans says it will institute temporary moratorium on electric shut-offs
Federal consumer protection agency taking closer look at whole-home generators after Fox 8...
Federal consumer protection agency taking closer look at whole-home generators after Fox 8 investigation