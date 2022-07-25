New affordable housing community developed in N.O. East; more than 180 affordable housing units

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mayor Latoya Cantrell, city leaders and developers celebrated two separate affordable housing developments that will bring more than 180 affordable housing units combined. While this is progress to address the growing housing needs in the city, those familiar with the crisis say tens of thousands of affordable housing units are still needed for families in New Orleans.

“This is only the tip of the iceberg,” said Mayor Cantrell at a groundbreaking event on Tuesday, July 19, in the Hollygrove neighborhood for Grove Place Apartments. The development will sit on a lot vacant since Hurricane Katrina and boast 32 affordable rental apartments that “will span a highly visible, full city block on Earhart Blvd. in Hollygrove.

Three days later, Cantrell celebrated a ribbon cutting event for the grand opening of The Reveal, a $43.3 million community funded by programs and grants delivering 150 affordable housing rental units to the area.

“The most exciting thing about it is not just delivering 150 affordable units, but with the spirit of inclusion and diversity and ensuring that our families, single families that need more than two units or two bedrooms. They have three and four with this reveal project,” she said.

The need for housing has been a growing need for the last two decades.

“We can’t look at affordable housing now like we used to which is section 8 and poor people. Affordable housing now is middle America,” said city councilmember Oliver Thomas, District E.

According to data from HousingNOLA, the need for affordable housing is more than 30,000 additional units to help with the growing housing crisis.

“These are projects that have been in the pipeline for years, sometimes, and so while we are really excited to see these come online because those are real families, those are real households that are going to get help and we never we would never dismiss a few dozen units, a few hundred units, but the need is still in the thousands,” said Andreanecia Morris, president of the Greater New Orleans Housing Alliance.

She wants to see a more aggressive push for affordable housing from city and state leaders.

“We’re simply not seeing a commitment for the thousands. We’re simply not seeing leadership that will create what is needed. That’s what’s missing here. We’re still missing leadership,” said Morris.

Fulfilling that need will take a lot of time and funding. Many projects for development stay stacked in the pipeline for years.

“These deals just don’t happen. And you have to stack it with funding opportunities,” said Cantrell.

As more people are impacted by the housing crisis, some city leaders are looking at the big picture.

“I think at some point we’ll have to have a holistic plan where every part of this community accepts the fact that affordable housing is part of the growth of that district and that area and right now I don’t think we have that,” said Thomas.

An issue that is not only impacting the city, but communities across the state and country.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.