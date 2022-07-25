BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Police: 2 killed, 5 injured in shooting at Los Angeles park

Two people were killed and at least five others were injured after gunfire erupted at a Los...
Two people were killed and at least five others were injured after gunfire erupted at a Los Angeles park. Police have not offered a motive. No arrests have been made.(Source: KCAL/KCBS via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 12:53 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Two people were killed and at least five others were injured after gunfire erupted Sunday at a Los Angeles park where a car show was being held.

The LA Police Department said the shooting occurred around 3:50 p.m. at Peck Park in LA’s San Pedro neighborhood. The LAPD tweeted it wasn’t an active shooter situation but provided no more information.

LAPD Capt. Kelly Muniz said during a news conference that the casualties were reported at the baseball diamond. Police have not identified the victims.

“The original call came out as having multiple shooting victims on the baseball diamond at Peck Park. As we speak here, this is an ongoing, active crime scene, and we are continuing to clear the park for evidence and potentially additional victims,” Muniz said. “We don’t know exactly how many shooters we have at this point.”

The LA Fire Department said the incident occurred at or near the car show and that at least three people suffered gunshot wounds and two of them were in critical condition. Seven people overall, four men and three women, were injured and taken to hospitals, according to the fire department.

Police have not offered a motive. No arrests have been made.

Peck Park is about 20 miles (32.19 kilometers) south of downtown Los Angeles.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The St. Charles Police Department reports it is investigating a crime spree where a man was...
Armed robber shot, killed by customer at convenience store, police say
Entergy bills are strangling customers’ wallets across the state. An Avondale family finds it...
Entergy customer billed even with power disconnected from hurricane-ravaged home
Entergy Louisiana
High Entergy bills breaking the bank for customers across the state
Two people slain in Metairie in shootings 30 minutes apart
Woman shot on Canal and Basin
Woman shot Sunday afternoon near Canal Street theaters, NOPD says

Latest News

The parents of 9-month-old Tayvon Tomlin want answers after he was found unresponsive at...
Infant dies after being found unresponsive at Fla. daycare
Police say one of the daycare employees was making rounds and found the infant, not breathing,...
Family wants answers after 9-month-old found unresponsive at daycare dies
Traffic fatality in Kenner
Motorcyclist killed in Metairie traffic accident Sunday evening
Affordable housing
New affordable housing community developed in N.O. East; more than 180 affordable housing units