Westwego man killed in highway shooting near Hahnville, officials say

HAHNVILLE, La. (WVUE) - A 25-year-old Westwego man was fatally shot Sunday (July 24) in what authorities described as a rolling gun battle between two vehicles on a state highway near Hahnville.

Davin Labranch Jr. was killed and a 20-year-old Luling man identified as Jalen Jupiter was injured in the gunfight, which the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office said played out around 8 p.m. on Louisiana Highway 3127 between Taft and Hahnville.

Both victims were found inside Labranch’s 2008 Audi A5 sedan, where a third person also was found uninjured. After obtaining a search warrant for the car, St. Charles deputies said they also recovered “a large sum of cash as well as narcotics” inside.

No arrests were announced, but deputies said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the gun battle is asked to contact SCPSO detective Jenni Barrette at (985) 783-6807 or Crimestoppers at (877) 903-7867.

