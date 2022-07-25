BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Zack: Normal summer this week

Heat, humidity and pop up downpours can be expected
Today's Forecast
Today's Forecast(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 4:04 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s the hottest part of summer over the next three weeks but no signs point to a big heat wave anytime soon.

In fact our weather will be the summer norm through the next week as highs climb to the low 90s with daily downpours expected. Rain chances for your work week will be around 40% each day but these storms can be on the heavy side so be on the lookout for that. It’s a rinse and repeat forecast through Friday and possibly right on through next weekend.

All is quiet in the tropics but we know the calendar is about to flip to August. That’s when things start to become more favorable for storms in the Atlantic and we should see more activity perk up. For now though, nothing points to any type of tropical influences on our weather anytime soon.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Entergy bills are strangling customers’ wallets across the state. An Avondale family finds it...
Entergy customer billed even with power disconnected from hurricane-ravaged home
Entergy Louisiana
High Entergy bills breaking the bank for customers across the state
Two people slain in Metairie in shootings 30 minutes apart
Lil Wayne reveals Lil WeezyAna Fest 2019 lineup, announces new location
Retired New Orleans police officer who saved Lil Wayne as a kid dies at 65
FQ safety; man shot on Bourbon St.
VIDEO: Man grazed by bullet in French Quarter shooting; crime up by 45%

Latest News

Bruce's Sunday evening weather forecast 7/24
Bruce's Sunday evening weather forecast 7/24
Bruce: Expect the same through mid-week
Bruce: We are stuck in a rinse and repeat daily forecast to start the new week
Morning weather update for Sunday, July 24
Morning weather update for Sunday, July 24
The next three days
Hannah: More of the same summer pattern