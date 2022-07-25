Zack: Normal summer this week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s the hottest part of summer over the next three weeks but no signs point to a big heat wave anytime soon.

In fact our weather will be the summer norm through the next week as highs climb to the low 90s with daily downpours expected. Rain chances for your work week will be around 40% each day but these storms can be on the heavy side so be on the lookout for that. It’s a rinse and repeat forecast through Friday and possibly right on through next weekend.

All is quiet in the tropics but we know the calendar is about to flip to August. That’s when things start to become more favorable for storms in the Atlantic and we should see more activity perk up. For now though, nothing points to any type of tropical influences on our weather anytime soon.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.