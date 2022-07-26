BBB Accredited Business
Bengals QB Joe Burrow undergoes surgery to remove appendix

Joe Burrow
Joe Burrow(ZUMA / MGN)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow had surgery Tuesday to have his appendix removed, a source says.

The source said he’ll miss some practice time due to the appendectomy, but an official return day is not known.

“Wasn’t feeling right last few days, couldn’t figure out what it was... finally got it figured out,” they said.

The defending AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals open the regular season at Paul Brown Stadium on Sept. 11 against AFC North rivals Pittsburgh Steelers.

The regular season ends on Jan. 7/8, 2023 against the Ravens at Paul Brown Stadium.

