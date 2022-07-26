Bruce: Downpours for some and no rain for others

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Summer sun and summer storms will round out the week..

Bruce: More of the same with dry nights and spotty pm storms. Some get downpours and some get none. Rain chances remain in the 40-50% range through Friday. Highs in the 90s outside of rain areas. pic.twitter.com/t30aPFYKs8 — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) July 26, 2022

Wednesday looks like another average July day with a chance for hit and miss storms in the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the low 90s.

Rain chances become rise a bit with more widespread coverage into Thursday and Friday. Heavy rainfall and gusty winds are possible with afternoon and early evening storms.

As we head into Saturday, rain chances drop briefly to 20-30% and rebound back to the normal 40% Sunday.

In the tropics, all remains quiet.

