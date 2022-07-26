BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: Downpours for some and no rain for others

Bruce: Dry nights and spotty daytime storms
By Bruce Katz
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Summer sun and summer storms will round out the week..

Wednesday looks like another average July day with a chance for hit and miss storms in the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the low 90s.

Rain chances become rise a bit with more widespread coverage into Thursday and Friday. Heavy rainfall and gusty winds are possible with afternoon and early evening storms.

As we head into Saturday, rain chances drop briefly to 20-30% and rebound back to the normal 40% Sunday.

In the tropics, all remains quiet.

Latest News

Afternoon forecast for Tues., July 26
Rain trend this week
Hannah: Another summer day Tuesday and mid-week rain chances
Morning weather forecast for Tues., July 26
Rain chances the next 7 days
Zack: More storms expected each day