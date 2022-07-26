Bruce: Downpours for some and no rain for others
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Summer sun and summer storms will round out the week..
Wednesday looks like another average July day with a chance for hit and miss storms in the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the low 90s.
Rain chances become rise a bit with more widespread coverage into Thursday and Friday. Heavy rainfall and gusty winds are possible with afternoon and early evening storms.
As we head into Saturday, rain chances drop briefly to 20-30% and rebound back to the normal 40% Sunday.
In the tropics, all remains quiet.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.