Council committee calls for moratorium against power shut-offs by Entergy New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Alliance for Affordable Energy says a proposed city moratorium against electrical shut-offs by Entergy New Orleans could save lives.

The City Council’s utilities committee has invited Entergy New Orleans officials to appear at its meeting Tuesday (July 26).

Some New Orleans ratepayers say they are feeling the pinch from high utility bills, and when they went to Entergy to complain, they found they were not alone.

“There was a lot of people,” said customer Jaronda Wilson of New Orleans. “They had a couple people whose lights were off. I was just listening. Heartbreaking.

Due to fears that electrical shut-offs over unpaid bills could produce life-threatening heat, especially for the elderly, the utilities committee has drafted a resolution calling for a three-month moratorium on service terminations.

“The temperatures we are dealing with are extreme, and one day without power could be deadly for people in vulnerable situations,” said New Orleans City Council President Helena Moreno.

Entergy New Orleans has blamed price increases on the temporary shutdown of the Grand Gulf nuclear power plant, soaring natural gas prices and record-high June heat. But the Alliance for Affordable Energy says the moratorium is appropriate.

“We are absolutely in favor of a shut-off moratorium, given the extreme heat. In the most active part of hurricane season, no resident should be without life-sustaining power because of Entergy’s high bills,” said Jesse George with the Alliance for Affordable Energy.

A council resolution often doesn’t have the force of law. But since it’s an Entergy New Orleans matter and the council is the utility’s regulator, Moreno said any resolution ultimately passed can be enforced.

“If a resolution is adopted by a majority of the City Council, then they are ordered to put a moratorium on shut-offs,” said Moreno.

Moreno said she is also asking the state Public Service Commission to consider a similar moratorium, prohibiting Entergy Louisiana from shutting off customer power across the state.

Entergy New Orleans did not respond to a request for comment.

