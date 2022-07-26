Ferguson calls it ‘disheartening’ after NOPD officer quits and abandons post mid-shift

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Superintendent Shaun Ferguson chastised journalists Tuesday (July 26) for reporting on the New Orleans Police Department’s worsening manpower problems instead of more “positive” news. But even the chief admitted one of the NOPD’s latest personnel losses was especially disturbing.

Two NOPD sources confirmed that Scott Fanning, a third-year officer assigned to the Eighth District policing the French Quarter and Central Business District, simply walked off the job in the middle of his night watch shift last Friday, notifying a supervisor by text message that he was quitting the force.

“It was disheartening,” Ferguson said at a news conference at NOPD headquarters, ”especially knowing the oath we take.

“He abandoned his post. He just walked out on his brothers and sisters in blue. He abandoned the citizens of New Orleans. He abandoned this department.”

Fanning could not be reached for comment. But a report on his departure obtained by Fox 8 said the officer, who was sworn in as part of Recruit Class No. 188 on May 1, 2020, refused to even turn in his gun, badge and equipment until the next day.

“Officer Scott Fanning texted Sgt. Eugene Cummings that he quit,” the report said. “Sgt. Murray requested Sgt. Cummings have Officer Fanning come to the station to meet with him and determine if something else was going on. Officer Fanning responded by advising he was home already.

“Sgt. Cummings and I called Officer Fanning on the phone and asked if he would come in to complete outstanding reports and to turn in his equipment. Officer Fanning advised he quit again ... (and) he would turn in his equipment on Saturday.”

Welcome to the @NOPDnews family.

💙 Congratulations to Officers:



Hector Acosta

Kristendant Alvardo

Dalton Black

Christina Bolek

Curtis Carkum

Christopher Coleman

Jose De Los Angeles

Michael Droemann

Scott Fanning

Martin Gallot Jr. pic.twitter.com/zK7oqzlSfY — Mayor LaToya Cantrell (@mayorcantrell) May 1, 2020

As Fox 8 reported Monday night, Fanning is one of at least 107 police officers who have quit or retired from the NOPD in the first seven months of 2022. A recently retired sergeant told Fox 8 he fears for the officers who remain as their numbers continue to dwindle and new academy classes lack sufficient numbers of recruits to keep pace.

“If they say 1,000 officers ... they’re including a ton of different people that aren’t even at the district level,” the former sergeant , who asked not to be identified, told Fox 8 in an exclusive interview. “You start getting to the streets, you’ve got a lot of disgruntled, low-morale, tired emotionally and mentally exhausted police officers.”

The department’s public-facing dashboard lists 971 officers still in the department, not including recruits and reservists. But the actual number of officers out on the streets responding to calls is much lower, according to the ex-sergeant and multiple sources.

Ferguson said Tuesday that the department will begin reassigning some district detectives and some administrative officers from headquarters to uniform roles that make them available for street duty.

“Despite the smaller number of officers on the streets, we remain fully engaged,” Ferguson said. “When the media keeps sending that message (about diminishing manpower), we’re also sending that message to the criminals. We’re doing the best with what we have. We’re going to continue to monitor what is working and what is not.”

